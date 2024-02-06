Official Statement: It is with a heavy heart that I have come to the decision to hang up my gloves and retire from professional boxing.
I’ve been absolutely blessed to have the most amazing career over the past 14 years. Starting in Bethnal Green in 2010 and ending in Phoenix, Arizona. I’ve been lucky enough to box everywhere from The 02 Arena, T-Mobile in Vegas, Alexandra Palace, Manchester Arena to Guadalajara in Mexico. For a boy from Islington, it’s been some run.
Although I didn’t manage to win that world title, I’ve achieved and experienced more than I could ever have imagined when I first put on a pair of boxing gloves and I wouldn’t change that for any belt.
I’d like to thank the whole team and Matchroom, especially Eddie, Barry and Frank. My trainer and manager Tony and Charlie Sims and my S&C coach Dan Lawrence for their constant support. And of course, my loving family. My partner Nancy, kids Heidi and Brody, who have given me the strongest ‘why’ possible over the past decade in this sport. I’m blessed to have you all in my corner.
Finally, although my professional career as a boxer is now over, the sport won’t be able to get rid of me that easily and l look forward to officially starting my new career as a coach working alongside Tony at the Matchroom Gym very shortly. There’s no place like home.
Thanks again,
John “The Gorilla” Ryder
We all retire and we all return. Don’t worry, he’ll be back.
Enjoy your retirement for a job well done.
Thank you for the many fights, you were courageous, and win or lose you gave us your all.
Think Ryder got absolutely EVERYTHING he could have gotten out of his career. He truly did the best that he could.
You had a great career and fought the best on your way up. Not all Champions do what toy did so to many of us you ARE a Champion. God Bless You my friend…
Good for him. Good choice to end a successful career
Absolute Warrior….gave fans quality entertainment was professional, respected the sport and represented yourself well..
Should have been world champion. He was robbed vs Smith.