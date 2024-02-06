Official Statement: It is with a heavy heart that I have come to the decision to hang up my gloves and retire from professional boxing.

I’ve been absolutely blessed to have the most amazing career over the past 14 years. Starting in Bethnal Green in 2010 and ending in Phoenix, Arizona. I’ve been lucky enough to box everywhere from The 02 Arena, T-Mobile in Vegas, Alexandra Palace, Manchester Arena to Guadalajara in Mexico. For a boy from Islington, it’s been some run.

Although I didn’t manage to win that world title, I’ve achieved and experienced more than I could ever have imagined when I first put on a pair of boxing gloves and I wouldn’t change that for any belt.

I’d like to thank the whole team and Matchroom, especially Eddie, Barry and Frank. My trainer and manager Tony and Charlie Sims and my S&C coach Dan Lawrence for their constant support. And of course, my loving family. My partner Nancy, kids Heidi and Brody, who have given me the strongest ‘why’ possible over the past decade in this sport. I’m blessed to have you all in my corner.

Finally, although my professional career as a boxer is now over, the sport won’t be able to get rid of me that easily and l look forward to officially starting my new career as a coach working alongside Tony at the Matchroom Gym very shortly. There’s no place like home.

Thanks again,

John “The Gorilla” Ryder