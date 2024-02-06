By Mauricio Sulaimán

President of the WBC – Son of José Sulaimán

It is regrettable, but unavoidable, that the highly anticipated fight for the undisputed world heavyweight championship between the WBC titleholder, the Englishman Tyson Fury, and the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, announced for February 17 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has been postponed.

This was due to an unexpected injury that Tyson suffered to the right eyebrow when he was sparring, and it caused the suspension of the fight.

However, even though this altered things, we now have the new date, which will be May 18.

As is known, in this contest all of the heavyweight titles will be at stake recognized by the four existing organizations: WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO, and hence, the enormous interest with which this long-awaited undisputed contest is being awaited. This is not the first time that something like this has happened, that plans are momentarily affected, but it will come to fruition.

Similar events have happened in heavyweight and in other divisions, and the difficulties are always overcome and resolved. We just have to let time pass, be patient, and in this case wait for Fury to fully heal.

Meanwhile, people will continue to talk around the world about this extraordinary and attractive contest between the best heavyweights that have been seen in current times.

As always, fans, after a break like this, will wait calmly, patiently, and enthusiastically for the great moment to witness a rare and tremendous event, where all four titles of the boxing giants are at stake.

This long-awaited battle will take place in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, a city that has already become an epic location that presents important and very prominent fights in professional boxing.

On the other hand, it was impressive to attend the amazing MuayThai World Festival 2024, from February 2 to 5, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand.

This global spectacle was with the presence of 600 exponents of this activity, from 58 countries, competing for the gold, silver, and bronze medals of the prestigious WBC MuayThai World Championship.

This country was one of Don José’s favorites; on three occasions he had the honor of meeting the beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016.

In their last meeting, at the Han Hin Palace, the King asked my father that the WBC would become involved in MuayThai to dignify it and develop it globally, since this martial art has been deteriorating, with the creation of various other disciplines which altered the focus. My father, myself, and the WBC have fulfilled that pledge.

Did you know?

During the years 1979, 1980, and 1981, the star champions of that time: Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Durán, Tommy Hearns, Wilfredo Benítez, Pipino Cuevas, and Carlos Palomino brought between them up to 48 million dollars to the box office.

Currently it is said that there are boxers who earn that amount with a single performance, such as icon Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and British star Tyson Fury.

Today’s anecdote.

Sugar Ray Leonard, on one of his many trips to Mexico, was invited to a dinner by Don José at a restaurant in the Zona Rosa in Mexico City, and against the advice of my father, the great fighter ate chili, so he suffered more than half an hour before recovering from the fiery effects of that spicy enchilada.

I appreciate your comments at [email protected].