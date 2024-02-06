By Mauricio Sulaimán
President of the WBC – Son of José Sulaimán
It is regrettable, but unavoidable, that the highly anticipated fight for the undisputed world heavyweight championship between the WBC titleholder, the Englishman Tyson Fury, and the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, announced for February 17 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has been postponed.
This was due to an unexpected injury that Tyson suffered to the right eyebrow when he was sparring, and it caused the suspension of the fight.
However, even though this altered things, we now have the new date, which will be May 18.
As is known, in this contest all of the heavyweight titles will be at stake recognized by the four existing organizations: WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO, and hence, the enormous interest with which this long-awaited undisputed contest is being awaited. This is not the first time that something like this has happened, that plans are momentarily affected, but it will come to fruition.
Similar events have happened in heavyweight and in other divisions, and the difficulties are always overcome and resolved. We just have to let time pass, be patient, and in this case wait for Fury to fully heal.
Meanwhile, people will continue to talk around the world about this extraordinary and attractive contest between the best heavyweights that have been seen in current times.
As always, fans, after a break like this, will wait calmly, patiently, and enthusiastically for the great moment to witness a rare and tremendous event, where all four titles of the boxing giants are at stake.
This long-awaited battle will take place in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, a city that has already become an epic location that presents important and very prominent fights in professional boxing.
On the other hand, it was impressive to attend the amazing MuayThai World Festival 2024, from February 2 to 5, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand.
This global spectacle was with the presence of 600 exponents of this activity, from 58 countries, competing for the gold, silver, and bronze medals of the prestigious WBC MuayThai World Championship.
This country was one of Don José’s favorites; on three occasions he had the honor of meeting the beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016.
In their last meeting, at the Han Hin Palace, the King asked my father that the WBC would become involved in MuayThai to dignify it and develop it globally, since this martial art has been deteriorating, with the creation of various other disciplines which altered the focus. My father, myself, and the WBC have fulfilled that pledge.
Did you know?
During the years 1979, 1980, and 1981, the star champions of that time: Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Durán, Tommy Hearns, Wilfredo Benítez, Pipino Cuevas, and Carlos Palomino brought between them up to 48 million dollars to the box office.
Currently it is said that there are boxers who earn that amount with a single performance, such as icon Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and British star Tyson Fury.
Today’s anecdote.
Sugar Ray Leonard, on one of his many trips to Mexico, was invited to a dinner by Don José at a restaurant in the Zona Rosa in Mexico City, and against the advice of my father, the great fighter ate chili, so he suffered more than half an hour before recovering from the fiery effects of that spicy enchilada.
Sugar ray leonard one of the top icons of boxing in decade of 80’s
Even when he started his career in the 70’s he is known for his classic fights at 80’s against hearns , hangler and Duran
Leonard had a very tough fight against Mexican hard hitter Marcos Geraldo
Top 3 icon of boxing from 80’s
1 ray Leonard
2 Hearns- hangler
3 hangler-hearns
In those years welter division did not call people attention , everybody wanted to see mostly heavyweight division fights
But these guys gave a great fights
They saved the boxing in 1980’s
With a legendary fights
My favorite was Marvin hangler who could not beat Leonard speed
And Leonard is in my top 10 best fohhters old school era
Leonard was very smart he increased the attacked in the last 10 seconds of the round
It should be like this
Since boxing judging is very poor you can steal many rounds if you close the Round with intensity
Even if you are losing the round , closing the round very well you can impressed the judges and win the Roy d with those 10 seconds
And that’s what Leonard did , fighting very smart and to mention his great boxing skills
fury is like the “boy who cried wolf” , even when he told the truth , few people believed him.