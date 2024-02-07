Unbeaten WBA #2 Evgeny Romanov (19-0, 12 KOs) and WBA #3 Zhaoxin Zhang (11-2-1, 6 KOs) will clash in a WBA bridgerweight eliminator this Saturday at the KRK “Uralets” Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia. Romanov, 38, is unbeaten since making his debut at age 30 in 2016. Zhang, 28, is a former WBA cruiserweight title challenger. The winner will become the mandatory challenger to current WBA bridgerweight champion Evgeny Tishchenko.

The evening will also see the return to the ring of former WBA super featherweight champion Roger “The Kid” Gutierrez (27-5-1, 21 KOs), who will face Zaur Abdullaev (18-1, 11 KOs) in a lightweight fight.