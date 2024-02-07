Teofimo, Ortiz make weight Teofimo Lopez 139.6 vs. Jamaine Ortiz 139.6

(WBO junior welterweight title)



Keyshawn Davis 134.7 vs. Jose Pedraza 134.5



George Acosta 131.3 vs. Rene Tellez Giron 132

Javier Martinez 161.6 vs. Raul Salomon 164.4

Abdullah Mason 135.3 vs. Benjamin Gurment 136.8

Charlie Sheehy 135.7 vs. Abdel Sauceda 135.4

Alan Garcia 136.6 vs. Tomas Ornelas 134.6

Antonio Zepeda 299.7 vs. Lemir Isom-Riley 257

Art Barrera Jr. 141 vs. Michael Portales 140 Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN, ESPN+ Keith Thurman Exclusive Interview Romanov-Zhang WBA bridger eliminator Saturday Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

