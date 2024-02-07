By Jeff Zimmerman
Former 2x unified welterweight champ Keith “One Time” Thurman takes on the hard-hitting WBO junior middleweight champ, Australia’s Tim Tszyu on March 30 in Las Vegas for the first fight on the Premier Boxing Champions new platform, Amazon. Thurman has been out of the ring for 2 years as he moves up in weight against the son of Hall of Famer, Kostya Tszyu. Thurman talks about his big fight plus shares his thoughts on a Spence-Crawford rematch and Crawford moving up to face Canelo plus much more in this Fightnews.com® exclusive.
Bla ,bla,bla,…….your in the mould of the other bla,bla,blas,,and they got wasted. No respect from me Mr Thurman…..I thought Manny might of taught you a lesson!
How does Keith Thurman qualify for a title shot at 154? When was the last time he won a fight, let alone at this weight?
There is no title on the line
Thurman was a great great boxer I don’t know what happened to him ?
I thought he was better than Spencer and Crawford before he losses against Pacquiao
Then he barely beat barrios
Who Thurman should dispatch in 10 rounds
This fight is a non title fight.
I’m sorry but you’ve gotta fight more than once every two years to beat Tszyu.