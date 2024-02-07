By Jeff Zimmerman

Former 2x unified welterweight champ Keith “One Time” Thurman takes on the hard-hitting WBO junior middleweight champ, Australia’s Tim Tszyu on March 30 in Las Vegas for the first fight on the Premier Boxing Champions new platform, Amazon. Thurman has been out of the ring for 2 years as he moves up in weight against the son of Hall of Famer, Kostya Tszyu. Thurman talks about his big fight plus shares his thoughts on a Spence-Crawford rematch and Crawford moving up to face Canelo plus much more in this Fightnews.com® exclusive.