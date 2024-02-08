Undefeated super featherweight Austin Brooks will be in the spotlight on Saturday night. With no major U.S. shows on Super Bowl eve, the eight-rounder between Brooks (11-0, 4 KOs) and Jose Manuel Izaguirre (7-0, 3 KOs) will be just about the only free fight card available during the evening time slot in the U.S.

The event will be broadcast live on Fubo Sports and take place at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.

Here is what Brooks, who hails from La Mesa, California, had to say about his recent training camp, his matchup with Izaguirre, fighting in the main event on national television, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“Training camp has been intense, but that’s how we like it. Every day in the gym, we’re pushing ourselves to the limit, leaving no stone unturned. We’re ready for whatever comes our way.”

On his matchup with Izaguirre:

“Izaguirre is an impressive opponent, and I have the utmost respect for his skills. But make no mistake, I’m stepping into that ring fully prepared. It’s going to be a battle, and I’ll be giving it my all.”

On fighting on national television:

“To fight on a national stage is a dream come true. Representing my country and my team on a national audience is an honor, and I’m determined to make the most of this opportunity. Get ready for an unforgettable performance.”