Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs) is in the biggest fight of his career as he challenges WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo “The Takeover” Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) for his world title tonight at the Michelob Ultra Arena and live on ESPN.

“To be honest, I don’t know how this fight came to be,” admitted Ortiz on The Final Bell podcast only 9 days from fight night. “I saw Teofimo at the Benavidez vs. Andrade fight, and a few weeks later, I got the call…it’s a rivalry in the sense that we fought in the past…it was a very competitive fight, and we gotta get even on that”.

“He’s a great fighter. I think he’s the best at 140 right now. I feel like it’s a harder challenge [than Stevenson and Haney], but I can’t take anything away from the guys at the top. They’re world champions for a reason. It takes a lot to get there, but I feel like once I beat Teofimo, I’ll be the top guy.

“There’s a lot more similarities, but the key difference is gonna be who stays under control, and I feel like I’m always under control.

“I don’t think Teofimo really faced another fighter who’s explosive. A fighter who likes to jump off their feet to punch like he does. He’s gonna have challenges with my speed and my movement. I think it’s gonna be a surprise for him when what he’s used to doing to others is being done to him.

“I’m preparing like he’s focused 100% on me. I don’t care what he says on social media. I know my focus is on him, and my preparation is for the best version of him. My eyes are locked in on him like as if his eyes are locked in on me, even if that’s not the case. That’s how I’m coming.

“All the hard work has been done, and now we’re just putting everything together. I’m excited to fight for my first world title and ready to put on a show. You’re gonna see fireworks. My whole city is behind me and they’re gonna have a nice celebration for me when I come back as champion. You’re not going to want to miss this fight.”