|February 8
ESPN
Teofimo Lopez Jr. vs. Jamaine Ortiz
(WBO junior welterweight title)
|February 10
ESPN+
Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Liam Williams
(middleweight)
|February 10
DAZN
Liam Dillon vs. Reece Bellotti
(junior lightweight)
|February 10
Fubo Sports
Austin Brooks vs. Jose Manuel Izaguirre
(super featherweight)
|February 15
DAZN
JoJo Diaz vs. Jesus Perez
(Junior welterweight)
|February 16
DAZN
Adrien Curiel vs. Sivenathi Nontshinga
(WBO light flyweight title)
|February 16
ESPN
O'Shaquie Foster vs. Abraham Nova
(WBC super featherweight title)
|February 17
POSTPONED
DAZN PPV
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk
(undisputed heavyweight title)
Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace
(IBF junior lightweight title)
Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirwan Safar
(cruiserweight)
Bakhodir Jalolov vs. TBA
(heavyweight)
|February 24
ESPN+
Takuma Inoue vs. Jerwin Ancajas
(WBA bantamweight title)
Alexandro Santiago vs. Junto Nakatani
(WBC bantamweight title)
Kosei Tanaka vs. Christian Bacasegua Rangel
(WBO junior bantamweight title)
|February 24
DAZN
Edgar Berlanga vs. Padraig McCrory
(super middleweight)
|March 2
DAZN
Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland
(cruiserweight)
Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Minke
(WBA/IBF/WBO female featherweight titles)
|March 2
ESPN
Otabek Kholmatov vs. Raymond Ford
(WBA featherweight title)
Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Reiya Abe
(IBF featherweight title)
|March 8
DAZN PPV
Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou
(heavyweight)
Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker
(WBO interim heavyweight title)
Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball
(WBC featherweight title)
|March 15
UFC Fightpass
Callum Walsh vs. Dauren Yeleussinov
(junior middleweight)
|March 23
DAZN
Dalton Smith vs. Jose Zepeda
(junior welterweight)
|March 29
ESPN+
Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson
(junior lightweight)
|March 30
Amazon's Prime PPV
Tim Tszyu vs. Keith Thurman
(junior middleweight)
Rolando Romero vs. Isaac Cruz
(WBA super lightweight title)
|March 31
Peacock
Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke
(heavyweight)
|May 6
ESPN
Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery
(undisputed 122lb title)
|May 11
ESPN
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos
(IBF lightweight title)
|May 18
DAZN PPV
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk
(undisputed heavyweight title)
|June 1
TBA
Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev
(undisputed light heavyweight title)