JC Martinez-Cordova clash rescheduled WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (20-2, 15 KOs) will defend against Angelino Cordova (18-0-1, 12 KOs) on PBC’s March 30 event in Las Vegas. Martinez, who is part of “Team Canelo” and trained by Eddy Reynoso, was slated to face Cordova in December on the final Showtime telecast, but due to visa problems the fight had to be postponed. Sheeraz-Williams Final Press Conference Teofimo Lopez's Greatest Hits Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

