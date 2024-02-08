Middleweight contenders Hamzah Sheeraz and former world title challenger Liam Williams faced off at the final press conference for their clash at London’s Copper Box Arena, with the WBC Silver and Commonwealth titles on the line.

Liam Williams: “Camp has gone really, really well and I’ve trained my nuts off! I am ready and, if I’m not ready now, I never will be…I don’t think he has been in with someone yet who has really tested him and stuck it on him. On Saturday night we are going to see how he holds up to that.”

Hamzah Sheeraz: “The ideal night is a Hamzah Sheeraz win, it all depends on that. For me to achieve my dreams and make people proud, I have to put on a performance. A stoppage is the plan and I don’t see why I can’t do it. The way I work and my mentality is elite level. I am rubbing shoulders with great champions in LA and only learning off them.”