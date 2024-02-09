Unbeaten middleweight Javier “Milwaukee Made” Martinez (10-0-1, 3 KOs) scored a hard fought eight round unanimous decision over Raul Salomon (12-3, 10 KOs). Scores were 79-73, 78-74, 78-74.
Unbeaten lightweight Abdullah Mason (12-0, 10 KOs) crushed Benjamin Gurment (8-1-3, 5 KOs) in round two. Gurment down twice. Another highlight reel KO for Mason.
Unbeaten lightweight Charlie Sheehy (9-0, 5 KOs) shut out Abdel Sauceda (12-4, 8 KOs) over eight rounds 80-72 3x.
Unbeaten lightweight Alan “Kid Kansas” Garcia (11-0, 9 KOs) destroyed Tomas Ornelas (7-4, 5 KOs) in the first round.
Heavyweight Lemir Isom-Riley (4-2, 1 KO) stopped Antonio Zepeda (6-2, 6 KOs) in Round three. Zepeda down twice.
Mason KO with his left hand in the 2nd round was brutal, lethal, and special.
It is just a matter of time for Mason to be a champion and possibly and A side
I’m here at the fights. How did Mason not win Prospect of the Year? He looks to be the real deal!
He definite looks to be for real, enjoy the fight card
Martinez-Salomon was a tremendous fight. Credit to both guys.