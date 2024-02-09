Unbeaten middleweight Javier “Milwaukee Made” Martinez (10-0-1, 3 KOs) scored a hard fought eight round unanimous decision over Raul Salomon (12-3, 10 KOs). Scores were 79-73, 78-74, 78-74.

Unbeaten lightweight Abdullah Mason (12-0, 10 KOs) crushed Benjamin Gurment (8-1-3, 5 KOs) in round two. Gurment down twice. Another highlight reel KO for Mason.

Unbeaten lightweight Charlie Sheehy (9-0, 5 KOs) shut out Abdel Sauceda (12-4, 8 KOs) over eight rounds 80-72 3x.

Unbeaten lightweight Alan “Kid Kansas” Garcia (11-0, 9 KOs) destroyed Tomas Ornelas (7-4, 5 KOs) in the first round.

Heavyweight Lemir Isom-Riley (4-2, 1 KO) stopped Antonio Zepeda (6-2, 6 KOs) in Round three. Zepeda down twice.