DAZN Weights from London Liam Dillon 129.9 vs. Reece Bellotti 129.4

(British and Commonwealth super featherweight titles) Cameron Vuong 136.5 vs. Ishmael Ellis 135.9

Craig Richards 176.7 vs. Boris Crighton 176.2

Shannon Ryan 114.9 vs. Jasmina Zapotoczna 114.5

John Hedges 199.2 vs. Erdogan Kadrija 195.4

Jack Oliphant 161.7 vs. Jensen Irving 162.3

Ibraheem Sulaimaan 135.3 vs. Jordan Patrick Tomasoni 136.5

Emmanuel Odiase 259.6 vs. Amine Boucetta 231 Venue: Indigo at The O2, London

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Sheeraz, Williams make weight Teofimo defeats Ortiz in snoozer Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.