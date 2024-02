Sheeraz, Williams make weight Hamzah Sheeraz 159.4 vs. Liam Williams 159

(WBC Silver & Commonwealth middleweight titles)



Sam Noakes 134.6 vs. Lewis Slyvester 133.6



Anthony Yarde 177.7 vs. Marko Nikolic 179.6



Masood Abdullah 125.7 vs. Qais Ashfaq 134.13

Karol Itauma 181.12 vs. Eros Seghetti 182.13

Tommy Fletcher 202.5 vs. Alvaro Terrero 204.13

Aloys Junior 204.6 vs. Miloslav Savic to weigh-in tomorrow

Umar Khan 128 vs. Maicol Velazco 129.2

Billy Adams 132.5 vs. Engel Gomez 133.9

Charlie Hickford 127.4 vs. Yin Caicedo 126.7

Sam King 160 vs. Bartos Glowacki 159.13 Venue: Copper Box Arena, London

Promoter: Queensberry

Venue: Copper Box Arena, London

Promoter: Queensberry

TV: ESPN+ (US), TNT Sports (UK)

