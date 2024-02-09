Photos: Sumio Yamada
Check out this GIANT Teofimo-Ortiz photo gallery for some incredible shots + the scorecard + action from the Davis-Pedraza fight.
terrible fight
waste of “film”, camera, computer , time, . just a total waste .
Even in the pics you can tell Ortiz ran like chicken lol
Giant gallery ????? What for????
I don’t even want to remember this garbage fight
Congratulations to Sumio one of the best photojournalist in boxing for many years … I’ve know Sumio Yamada many years and have always respected his work … keep up the good work my friend Sumio … Chuck Williams (30+ years with WBC as Judge, Supervisor and member Board of Governors)