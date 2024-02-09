WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu and WBA super lightweight champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero made the rounds with general sports reporters at Radio Row in Las Vegas this week ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday to discuss their respective matchups that top a PBC pay-per-view available on Prime Video March 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Tszyu attended Thursday’s festivities while Romero conducted interviews on Wednesday, as both are training in Las Vegas, the host city of Sunday’s game. Tszyu will face two-time world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman in the March 30 main event, while Romero will defend his title against Mexican star Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in the co-feature.
I expect Tim Tszyu to crush Thurman within 9 rounds. I am intrigued with Cruz vs Rolly. I hope Rolly doesn’t get injured and find a way to get out of the fight. Cruz isn’t fighting a technical fighter as he did in his previous outing so his left hooks should be landing often. This fight could have some serious fireworks. I hope Tony Weeks is NOT the referee. I’m pulling for Cruz.
I saw the first few rounds of Thurman vs Guerrero. Thurman wasn’t moving or circling much in that one. Tszyu has better punches than Guerrero.
If Thurman really wanted to challenge for the belt Tszyu has, he’d have fought and beaten Xander Zayas first. But different promoters
Xander Zarayas more likely to win the Canelo sweepstakes than Crawford or the winner of Thurman and Tszyu.
Thurman (if he wins) may get a fight with the Charlo twin that lost to Canelo, than a Crawford, Spence, or Canelo fight.
Tzuyu by wide unanimous decision
Rolly too big for Cruz
Cruz too aggressive for Romero
Romero by close decision
cruz VS Romero might be a great fight