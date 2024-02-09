WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu and WBA super lightweight champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero made the rounds with general sports reporters at Radio Row in Las Vegas this week ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday to discuss their respective matchups that top a PBC pay-per-view available on Prime Video March 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tszyu attended Thursday’s festivities while Romero conducted interviews on Wednesday, as both are training in Las Vegas, the host city of Sunday’s game. Tszyu will face two-time world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman in the March 30 main event, while Romero will defend his title against Mexican star Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in the co-feature.