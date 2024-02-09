Haney-Kingry collide April 20 WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) will defend against Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) on April 20 in Las Vegas. Both sides have confirmed the fight on social media. Official announcement coming soon. Tszyu, Rolly meet Super Bowl media Like this: Like Loading...

