February 9, 2024
Boxing News

Haney-Kingry collide April 20

WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) will defend against Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) on April 20 in Las Vegas. Both sides have confirmed the fight on social media. Official announcement coming soon.

Tszyu, Rolly meet Super Bowl media

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Yesssssssssssssssssssssssssssss babyyyyy
    Oneof the fights I have been waiting for
    Ajuaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

    I will buy it now matter the price

    Uhuuuuuuu

    Reply

  • I just use my computer a great/big fights

    Ryan by Dec ……………25%
    Draw………………………24%
    Haney by Dec…………23%
    Ryan by ko/tko …….22%
    Haney ko/tko………6%

    Reply

  • I don’t care who wins but of cour want Ryan to win
    I Wana see putazos
    Hopefully they don’t run like Jermaine ortiz

    Reply
    • >