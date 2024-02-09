WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) will defend against Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) on April 20 in Las Vegas. Both sides have confirmed the fight on social media. Official announcement coming soon.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Yesssssssssssssssssssssssssssss babyyyyy
Oneof the fights I have been waiting for
Ajuaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
I will buy it now matter the price
Uhuuuuuuu
I just use my computer a great/big fights
Ryan by Dec ……………25%
Draw………………………24%
Haney by Dec…………23%
Ryan by ko/tko …….22%
Haney ko/tko………6%
Ryan 53%
Haney 47%
Ryan -112
Haney even
Odds and numbers subject to a change
I don’t care who wins but of cour want Ryan to win
I Wana see putazos
Hopefully they don’t run like Jermaine ortiz