The WBA Championships Committee has recognized Jono Carroll as the mandatory challenger in the super featherweight category after an extensive analysis of the division. Carroll, who won a September 2021 eliminator against Andy Vences, sent a formal request to WBA and after analyzing the scenario, the decision was reached on Friday, February 9. The teams of WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach and Carroll will have a 30-day period to negotiate the fight. The winner of the bout will face Otar Eranosyan within 120 days of his victory. Eranosyan defeated Roger Gutierrez in an eliminator in August 2023.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Be a fight between two guys who know how rare shots can be. Roach lost to Herring, took him 4-5 years to get another shot and Carroll lost to Tevin Farmer and it’s taken him this long to get back.