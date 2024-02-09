The WBA Championships Committee has recognized Jono Carroll as the mandatory challenger in the super featherweight category after an extensive analysis of the division. Carroll, who won a September 2021 eliminator against Andy Vences, sent a formal request to WBA and after analyzing the scenario, the decision was reached on Friday, February 9. The teams of WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach and Carroll will have a 30-day period to negotiate the fight. The winner of the bout will face Otar Eranosyan within 120 days of his victory. Eranosyan defeated Roger Gutierrez in an eliminator in August 2023.

