|February 8
ESPN
Teofimo Lopez Jr. vs. Jamaine Ortiz
(WBO junior welterweight title)
|February 10
ESPN+
Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Liam Williams
(middleweight)
|February 10
DAZN
Liam Dillon vs. Reece Bellotti
(junior lightweight)
|February 10
Fubo Sports
Austin Brooks vs. Jose Manuel Izaguirre
(super featherweight)
|February 15
DAZN
JoJo Diaz vs. Jesus Perez
(Junior welterweight)
|February 16
DAZN
Adrien Curiel vs. Sivenathi Nontshinga
(WBO light flyweight title)
|February 16
ESPN
O'Shaquie Foster vs. Abraham Nova
(WBC super featherweight title)
|February 17
POSTPONED
DAZN PPV
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk
(undisputed heavyweight title)
Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace
(IBF junior lightweight title)
Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirwan Safar
(cruiserweight)
Bakhodir Jalolov vs. TBA
(heavyweight)
|February 24
ESPN+
Takuma Inoue vs. Jerwin Ancajas
(WBA bantamweight title)
Alexandro Santiago vs. Junto Nakatani
(WBC bantamweight title)
Kosei Tanaka vs. Christian Bacasegua Rangel
(WBO junior bantamweight title)
|February 24
DAZN
Edgar Berlanga vs. Padraig McCrory
(super middleweight)
|March 2
DAZN
Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland
(cruiserweight)
Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Minke
(WBA/IBF/WBO female featherweight titles)
|March 2
ESPN
Otabek Kholmatov vs. Raymond Ford
(WBA featherweight title)
Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Reiya Abe
(IBF featherweight title)
|March 8
DAZN PPV
Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou
(heavyweight)
Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker
(WBO interim heavyweight title)
Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball
(WBC featherweight title)
|March 15
UFC Fightpass
Callum Walsh vs. Dauren Yeleussinov
(junior middleweight)
|March 23
DAZN
Dalton Smith vs. Jose Zepeda
(junior welterweight)
|March 29
ESPN+
Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson
(junior lightweight)
|March 30
Amazon's Prime PPV
Tim Tszyu vs. Keith Thurman
(junior middleweight)
Rolando Romero vs. Isaac Cruz
(WBA super lightweight title)
Erislandy Lara vs. Michael Zerafa
(WBA middleweight title)
Sebastian Fundora vs. Serhii Bohachuk
(WBC super welterweight title)
|March 31
Peacock
Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke
(heavyweight)
|April 6
DAZN
Richardson Hitchins vs. Gustavo Lemos
(super lightweight)
|April 13
DAZN
Jordan Gill vs. Zelpha Barrett
(super featherweight)
|April 20
PPV
Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia
(WBC super lightweight title)
|April 27
DAZN
Ja'Rico O'Quinn vs. Peter McGrail
(super bantamweight)
|May 6
ESPN
Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery
(undisputed 122lb title)
|May 11
ESPN
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos
(IBF lightweight title)
|May 18
DAZN PPV
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk
(undisputed heavyweight title)
|June 1
TBA
Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev
(undisputed light heavyweight title)
Pinga man, this teo uffcker lost! With a terrible performance like that, ain’t no way he can call himself pound for pound best! Ortiz was mostly the busier fighter and did enough to win! Teo knew he lost the fight that when he heard the absurd result, he started crying like a b!tch cause he could not believe it! This uffcking soldout judges are damaging the sport and destroying the ultimate dream of hard working and dedicated fighters who sacrifice all their lives just to get a once in a lifetime shot at the tittle, just to be robbed!
Teaflimo seem to be trying to hard and just rambled all over the place in the post fight interview just crazy but hes very 1 dimensional and gets piked apart by the elite
Teo is just keeping Crawford’s name in his mouth to stay relevant. He has no business getting in the ring with pound for pound fighters.
Just a terrible fight…. Could the judges have declared both guys losers?
Teo is s great fighter not everybody beats lomachenko but he lost reputation after lost against ksmbosos and even when style makes fights teo beat Taylor who beat the great regis prograis prime
Top 5 of 140 would be :
1 Ryan
2 Haney
3 teo
4 Romero
5 subriel Matias
And I expect tank davis moves to 140
I want tank VS kingry rematch at 140
The weigh of Ryan but I think k Davis is not planning to m0ve to 140