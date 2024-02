Weights from Long Beach, California Austin Brooks 129 vs Jose Manuel Izaguirre 129

Tayden Beltran 140.4 vs Willmark Canonico 143.8

Leonardo Rubalcava 141.1 vs Lyle McFarlane 141

Andrian Alvarado 120 vs Brayan Ramos Armenta 120

Hector Lopez 119.6 vs Rod Sarguilla 119

Jose Bravo 121.6 vs Rico Tartt 123.5 Venue: Thunder Studios, Long Beach, California

Promoter: CBN Promotions

