Big shocker in a WBA bridgerweight eliminator on Saturday night at the KRK “Uralets” Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia. Unbeaten WBA #2 Evgeny Romanov dropped WBA #3 Zhaoxin Zhang in round one and continued to batter him in round two until suddenly, out of nowhere, Zhang floored Romanov face first with a right/left/right combination. Romanov tried to get up but was out of it. Zhang moves to 12-2-1, 7 KOs, while Romanov falls to 19-1, 12 KOs. What a turnaround!

In other action, WBA #14 lightweight Zaur Abdullaev (19-1, 11 KOs) outpointed former WBA super featherweight champion Roger “The Kid” Gutierrez (27-6-1, 21 KOs) over ten rounds.