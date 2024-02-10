February 10, 2024
Bellotti defeats Dillon for British belt

In an entertaining slugfest, super featherweight Reece “The Bomber” Bellotti (18-5, 14 KOs) dethroned previously unbeaten British champion Liam Dillon (13-1-1, 3 KOs) on Saturday night at Indigo at The O2 Arena in London. Toe-to-toe action all the way with Bellotti winning by scores of 117-111, 117-112, 116-112.

Returning after 22 months, former light heavyweight title challenger Craig Richards (18-3-1, 11 KOs) stopped Boris Crighton (12-5, 7 KOs) in round seven. Richards dropped Crighton in round seven and got the stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 2:52.

Lightweight Cameron Vuong (4-0, 3 KOs) got a referee’s stoppage against Ishmael Ellis (14-8, 0 KOs) at 2:33 in round six.

Female super flyweight Shannon Ryan (7-0, 0 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Jasmina Zapotoczna (6-1, 0 KOs) to claim the WBA International title. Scores were 98-93, 96-94, 96-94.

Unbeaten cruiserweight John Hedges (9-0, 3 KOs) scored a second round KO over Erdogan Kadrija (20-6, 12 KOs). A straight right dropped Kadrija and the bout was stopped.

Other Results:
Emmanuel Odiase W6 Amine Boucetta (heavyweight)
Jack Oliphant W4 Jensen Irving (middleweight)
Ibraheem Sulaimaan TKO3 Jordan Patrick Tomosoni (lightweight)

