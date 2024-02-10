Unbeaten WBC #4, WBO #5, WBA #11 middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz (19-0, 15 KOs) annihilated WBO #6, WBC #8 rated former world title challenger Liam Williams (25-5-1, 20 KOs) in the first round of a fight for the WBC silver and Commonwealth belts. Sheeran dropped Williams twice and Williams’ corner eventually waved the towel. Time was 2:36.

Two-time world title challenger and WBA #4, WBO #4, WBC #5, IBF #8 rated light heavyweight Anthony Yarde (25-3, 24 KOs) destroyed Marko Nikolic (32-4, 12 KOs) in three rounds. Yarde dropped Nikolic twice in round two, but the game Nikolic made it through the round. The bout was halted after another knockdown in round three. Time was 1:15.

Unbeaten lightweight knockout artist Sam Noakes (13-0, 13 KOs) halted Lewis Sylvester (13-1, 4 KOs) in round four of a bout for the Commonwealth, British, and WBC International Silver titles. Noakes dropped Sylvester twice in round three with a brutal body attack and finished him with another knockdown in round four. Time was 2:10.

Unbeaten 6’7 cruiserweight Tommy Fletcher (7-0, 6 KOs) battered Alvaro Terrero (5-20-2, 3 KOs) until the bout was called off in round three. Time was 1:23.

Unbeaten featherweight Masood Abdulah (10-0, 7 KOs) stopped Qais Ashfaq (12-3, 5 KOs) in round five. Abdulah dropped Ashfaq in round four and three times in round five. Time was 2:02. Abdulah retained his Commonwealth silver belt.

Unbeaten featherweight Umar Khan (9-0, 1 KO) won by third round mercy stoppage against Maicol Velazco (10-15, 3 KOs).

Other Results:

Billy Adams W4 Engel Gomez (lightweight)