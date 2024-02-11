In a clash between unbeaten super featherweights, Austin Brooks (12-0, 5 KOs) knocked out Jose Manuel Izaguirre (7-1, 3 KOs) in the seventh round on Saturday night at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California. Brooks took over midway and battered Izaguirre to the canvas for the count. Time was :56.

Lightweight Tayden “The Butcher” Beltran (8-0-1, 4 KOs) had problems with unconventional Willmark Canonico (12-4-2, 10 KOs), but pulled away to an eight round unanimous decision by scores of 77-73, 76-74, 76-74. Both fighters were deducted a point for punching after the bell.

Other Results:

Leonardo Rubalcava TKO1 Lyle McFarlane (super lightweight)

Andrian Alvarado W6 Brayan Ramos Armenta (bantamweight)

Hector Lopez TKO2 Rod Sarguilla (super bantamweight)

Jose Bravo KO1 Rico Tartt (super bantamweight)