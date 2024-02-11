February 11, 2024
Boxing Results

Brooks KOs Izaguirre, remains unbeaten

In a clash between unbeaten super featherweights, Austin Brooks (12-0, 5 KOs) knocked out Jose Manuel Izaguirre (7-1, 3 KOs) in the seventh round on Saturday night at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California. Brooks took over midway and battered Izaguirre to the canvas for the count. Time was :56.

Lightweight Tayden “The Butcher” Beltran (8-0-1, 4 KOs) had problems with unconventional Willmark Canonico (12-4-2, 10 KOs), but pulled away to an eight round unanimous decision by scores of 77-73, 76-74, 76-74. Both fighters were deducted a point for punching after the bell.

Other Results:
Leonardo Rubalcava TKO1 Lyle McFarlane (super lightweight)
Andrian Alvarado W6 Brayan Ramos Armenta (bantamweight)
Hector Lopez TKO2 Rod Sarguilla (super bantamweight)
Jose Bravo KO1 Rico Tartt (super bantamweight)

Results from Miami, Florida
Sheeraz, Yarde, Noakes get crushing KOs

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>