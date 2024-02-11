By Damon Gonzalez / LatinBox Sports

Unbeaten super lightweight Brayan Fonteboa (4-0, 3 KOs) from Hialeah, Florida, crushed Steven Brabson (3-8, 2 KOs) from Athens, Tennessee, at 0:53 seconds of the opening round on Saturday night at the Miccosukee Casino Resort in Miami Florida. The event was presented by M&R Boxing Promotions.

In the co-main event, super lightweight Hebreux “Smiley” Francois (2-0, 2 KOs) from Winter Haven, Florida, finished off Jaymes Hyder (0-1) from Spokane Valley, Washington, ending his night at the official time 1:47 seconds of round two by way of TKO.

Lightweight Idalberto “El Veloz” Umara (12-2, 9 KOs) from Miami, Florida, was back in his winning ways by scoring an eight round unanimous decision win over Jayson “La Maravilla” Velez (30-13-1, 21 KOs) from Caguas, Puerto Rico.

Heavyweight Drake Banks (3-0, 2 KOs) from Homosassa, Florida, went the distance, scoring a four round unanimous decision over Elian Moreno (0-2) from Caracas, Venezuela. All three judges had it 40-36 for Banks.

Super bantamweight Melvin “Melo” Lopez (30-2, 19 KOs) from Managua, Nicaragua, got his 30th victory by way of eight round unanimous decision over Wilner “Wilber” Soto (23-16, 12 KOs) from Canalete, Colombia.

Heavyweight Jerell Nettles (4-6, 1 KO) from Denver, Colorado, scored a four round unanimous decision over local favorite Hector “Live” Perez (7-7, 3 KOs) from Puerto Rico. Judges official scores 39-36, 39-36, 39-36. for Nettles.

Heavyweight Carlos “La Sombra”Frometa (13-2, 8 KOs) from Miami, Florida was too much for Keith Barr (21-15-1, 8 KOs) from Glenville, WV, keeping hard pressure on him tagging him with hard blows. Referee Frank Gentile had finally seen enough jumping in waving off the fight at the official time of 1:46 seconds of round four by TKO victory.