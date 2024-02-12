According to Box Azteca in Mexico, undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will be making an important announcement about his career on the network on Tuesday at noon. Canelo usually fights on Cinco de Mayo weekend, but, as of now, he has no fight confirmed.
i hope he fights mungia and then benavidez or if not , then just retire and let them fight for the title. its time to stop holding up the division and “hogging” the titles . its whats best for boxing .
His announcement is that he is ducking Benavidez!
or he has a new business he is advertising like that beer or soft drink .
The announcement will be that he’s fighting the other Charlo bum.
Saw a Crawford announcement on instagram but not sure that it’s legit
Crawford should not risk his career like this , why putting a blemish in your record unnecessarily
He rather should move to 164 and fight Vergil Ortiz
Not even Carlos. Crawford has no business jumping up that far. It’s unecessary, unfair, and foolish. The old saying of a good big man beats a good little man still holds true, especially when there are 3 weight divisions between them. A 154 jump is the max. Tzsyu, Charlo, Spense rematch or Ennis will generate the most money and a reasonable training camp that could happen before the summer.
We get excited for dream matches and hope that a boxer reaches beyond his reach. I’m the hirt business, one fight could be the difference between a safe retirement or permanent damage.
Yea you right but if Crawford wants another challenge he should take it easy and moving to fight canelo
154 I meant
Smh. Like Canelo is a prophet or something. Stay tuned folks. Life will have meaning again once Alvarez chooses his next opponent. I know it gets frustrating, but I see hope in the near future.
Anyways, who will it be:
a) Benavidez
b) Erik Bazinyan
c) Jaime Munguia
d) some hand picked schmuck
Charlo