Eye of the Tiger has announced the signing of unbeaten super lightweight Arthur Biyarslanov (13-0, 11 KOs), and middleweight Shamil Khataev (12-0, 3 KOs). Shamil is the brother of light heavyweight Imam Khataev (6-0, 6 KOs), a 2020 Olympian also signed by EOTTM.

IBO super middleweight titleholder Osleys Iglesias (9-0, 8 KOs) against Marcelo Coceres (32-6-1, 18 KOs) has been added to Eye of the Tiger’s March 7 show, headlined by the previously announced Quebec vs. Ontario Butler-Rolls showdown, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.

Unbeaten super middleweight Julian Vogel (13-0-1, 7 KOs) will headline an April 13 SES show at the Ballhaus Arena in Aschersleben, Germany.

Women’s boxing champion Claressa “GWOAT” Shields will return to MMA on February 24 in the first-ever female MMA fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Also, Muhammad Ali’s grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh will make his professional MMA debut on the card.

The WBA Championships Committee has ordered a bout between WBA minimumweight champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong and current mandatory challenger Hasanboy Dusmatov. The parties have 30 days to negotiate. If a deal isn’t reached, a purse bid will likely be called. Niyomtrong’s “super champion” status was conditioned to an eighteen month mandatory defense period. His last mandatory fight, however, was on November 29, 2018, so Niyomtrong’s mandatory has been due since May 28, 2020!!! During that period many defenses have fallen through.

Sampson Boxing has announced the signing of undefeated Brazilian cruiserweight Lucas Pontes da Silva (7-0, 7 KOs) to a promotional contract. Pontes da Silva’s father/trainer, Ulisses Pereira, previously worked with former WBO lightweight champion Acelino “Popo” Freitas for more than two decades.