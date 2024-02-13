A clash between world ranked jr flyweight contenders kicks off All Star Boxing’s first show of 2024 on March 8th from Pharaohs Casino in Managua, Nicaragua. Panamanian WBO #7 WBA #8 WBC #8 Azael “Candelilla” Villar (20-2-4 15 KO’s) faces undefeated WBC #5 WBA #7 WBO #12 Jairo Noriega (13-0 3 KO’s) of Villareal, Spain in a 12-round main event. The show will be televised on ESPN+ and ESPN Knockout.

“We are ready to kick off the new year with a bang,” stated Tuto Zabala Jr., President of All Star Boxing, Inc. “In the main event, we have a high stakes clash on neutral ground. The winner will be in good position to end up as a mandatory contender for any of the three organizations.”

Azael Villar has been showcased twice on both ESPN platforms, He most recently defeated former WBA title challenger Ricardo Astuvilca (23-2) this past December and will now headline his own show.

“This is the most important fight of my career given all the implications” states Villar “We are not afraid to travel outside of Panama as we have in the past and been successful”

Jairo Noriega on the other corner, has accumulated two important belts in his native Spain. He first captured EBU European Flyweight title in early 2021 and later the year he also grabbed the WBC Silver Light Flyweight title with a shutout victory. Now, Noriega will travel abroad to conquer new challenges.

“These are the type of fights I want” notes Noriega “This is why we signed with All Star Boxing, they have the international experience I need to take my career to the next level” States Noriega “After Friday 8theveryone will know who Jairo Noriega is”

The co-main event is a rematch between hometown fan favorite Eveling “La Colocha” Ortega (6-5 2 KO’s) as she puts her WBO Latino Female Flyweight belt on the line against Yanissa “Reckless” Castellon (4-1) in an 8-round bout. Ortega lost a close decision in what was a very entertaining back and forth action.

First Fight 7:00PM local time, 8 Total bouts will round off the show. Tickets are on sale at any of the PHARAOHS CASINO in Nicarauga. The show is bought to you by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Top Rank on ESPN+