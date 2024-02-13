While the postponement of Fury-Usyk from February 17 until May 18 leaves a big hole in Saturday’s boxing lineup, it’s still a great week of fights including a world title fight.

THURSDAY

DAZN presents former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (33-4-1, 15 KOs) in a ten round super lightweight clash against Jesus “Ricky” Perez (24-5, 18 KOs) at the Commerce Casino.

FRIDAY

ESPN has WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster (21-2, 12 KOs) defending against Abraham Nova (23-1, 16 KOs) in the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

DAZN counters with IBF light flyweight champion Adrian Curiel (24-4-1) against the man he dethroned back in November, Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga (12-1, 9 KOs) at the Auditorium Guelaguetza in Oaxaca, Mexico. Also, former featherweight champion Mauricio Lara (26-3-1, 19 KOs) meets Daniel Lugo (27-2, 18 KOs).

ProBox TV has a rare Friday stream headlined by bantamweight Israel Rodriguez Picazo (30-5, 20 KOs) against Ramon Cardenas (23-1, 12 KOs) from the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida.