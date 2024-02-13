While the postponement of Fury-Usyk from February 17 until May 18 leaves a big hole in Saturday’s boxing lineup, it’s still a great week of fights including a world title fight.
THURSDAY
DAZN presents former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (33-4-1, 15 KOs) in a ten round super lightweight clash against Jesus “Ricky” Perez (24-5, 18 KOs) at the Commerce Casino.
FRIDAY
ESPN has WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster (21-2, 12 KOs) defending against Abraham Nova (23-1, 16 KOs) in the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
DAZN counters with IBF light flyweight champion Adrian Curiel (24-4-1) against the man he dethroned back in November, Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga (12-1, 9 KOs) at the Auditorium Guelaguetza in Oaxaca, Mexico. Also, former featherweight champion Mauricio Lara (26-3-1, 19 KOs) meets Daniel Lugo (27-2, 18 KOs).
ProBox TV has a rare Friday stream headlined by bantamweight Israel Rodriguez Picazo (30-5, 20 KOs) against Ramon Cardenas (23-1, 12 KOs) from the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida.
Curiel – Nonthshinga was the upset of the year last year for me, but I’m thinking Curiel has him all figured out and repeats by decision this time. And Andres Cortes – Bryan Chevalier on Foster – Nova undercard should be an all action fight.
This thursday’s boxing card will hopefully be better than the last 2 thursdays boxing cards with shakur and then teo. It cant be any worse than shakurs and teo thursday fights. Come to think of it, shakur and teo should fight for the Sominex ZZZ world championship on a thursday !
And the WBC could make a belt for it.
I would hardly call this a great weekend. Curiel vs Nontshinga rematch is interesting. Everything else is garbage.
– I am super-amped that I will be attending the card on Friday Night at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.
– First time at the Garden complex in NYC.
– Got a decent General Admission seat for $53 including all the bullsh%t fees.
– They are keeping the prices low for this event.
– NYC here I come !!!!!!!!!!
Well done, Gary. Hope you enjoy the fights.
Have fun, Gary! Watch your 6 in the city!
Curirl notshinga great fight
Foster vs nova could be good one
After that tithing interesting in the paper