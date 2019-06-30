By Jason Marchetti at ringside

WBA super flyweight champion Khalid Yafai (26-0, 15 KO’s) outpointed Norbelto Jimenez (29-9-4, 16 KO’s) to remain the world champ in a 12 round affair on Saturday night at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Yafai had early success timing and rushing his opponent, Jimenez, who gained little confidence throughout the fight. Yafai the more skilled, sharp, technically sound, and perhaps supremely promoted boxer, was booed as he was warned several times for throwing low blows. However, Yafai was scoring each round, consistently moving forward, and getting the better of the exchanges as he chased his opponent around the ring for the entire bout. Jimenez, who interestingly started his career 3-8-1 in the Domincan Republic, had plenty of fans in the house in Providence cheering him on for his first title challenge and first fight in the United States. Final scores were 119-107, 118-108, and 117-109 on the scorecards.