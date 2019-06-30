In a WBC super welterweight title eliminator, Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin (21-1, 16 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over Zakaria Attou (29-7-3, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at NRG Arena in Houston, Texas. Lubin dropped Attou in round four and Attou’s corner threw in the towel. Time was 1:19. Attou suffered a bicep injury in round three.

In a WBA featherweight title eliminator, former WBA interim titleholder Claudio Marrero (24-3, 17 KOs) hammered out a twelve round unanimous decision over Eduardo Ramirez (22-2-3, 9 KOs). Scores were 116-112, 115-113, 118-110.