By Jason Marchetti at ringside

Alexis Espino (3-0, 2 KO’s) TKO’d Kerby Saint-Juste (0-1) in the 2nd round of a scheduled 4 rounder at super middleweight. In the 1st, Espino dropped Saint-Juste with left and right hooks as he smothered him on the ropes. In the 2nd, Espino floored his opponent twice, finishing the show with a left hook to the head. The referee immediately waved the fight at 1:59 in round 2.

‘The Bakooka’ Mark DeLuca (24-1, 13 KO’s) defeated ‘The Lumberjack’ Brandon Brewer (23-1-1, 11 KO’s) in a 10 rounder at middleweight. DeLuca’s fast hands and straight left hand took control early in the bout, as he continued his rise from prospect to contender at 154 lbs. Both fighters were bloodied, and seemed to tire a bit, attributing it to taking the fight on short notice. However, DeLuca roused the crowd several times in the contest with 1-2 combinations but couldn’t finish the show as he wanted in knockout fashion. Brewer was certainly tougher than expected, but the judges scored it 99-91, 98-92, and 97-93 all for DeLuca.

Otha Jones III (3-0, 1 KO) defeated Matias Agustin Arriagada (6-4, 3 KO’s) at lightweight over 6 rounds. Jones III, used his strength in the 1st, battering his opponent all over the ring. However, he but unable to put Arriagada on the canvas and tired each round throughout the rest of the fight. Arriagada, despite taking punishment early in the bout, found success with his left hook and connected several times, impressing the crowd. Jones III, from Toledo, used his pedigree to win 60-54 on all the judges’ scorecards.

Raymond Ford (3-0, 1 KO) ended his contest early in the 1st round versus Isidro Figueroa (1-1) with a devastating right hook to the body. Ford was a 2018 National Golden Gloves Champion and is promoted by Matchroom Boxing USA. Official time was 1:28 in round 1 for the victor from Camden, New Jersey.

The second bout of the evening featured the swan song of Providence’s fan-favorite Shelly Vincent (25-2, 1 KO) as she defeated Brazil’s Simone Aparecida Da Silva (16-13, 6 KO’s) by unanimous decision over 8 rounds. The bout was a decent back and forth affair, with both fighters having some moments. Vincent got the better of most exchanges, never throwing the same punch twice in a row. The final scores were 79-73, and 78-74 (twice). At age 40, Vincent will likely retire, but not before she advanced women’s boxing immensely in the region. The colorful and wild featherweight had a tremendous local career, and challenged for a world title despite starting boxing at age 32.

In the opening bout of the evening, Anthony Concepcion (4-0, 4 KO’s) KO’d Yasmani Pedroso (2-7, 1 KO) with a body shot early in the 1st round. The bout took place at middleweight and Concepcion trains in Andrade’s camp.