The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has ordered a fight between regular super featherweight champion Andrew Cancio and mandatory challenger Rene Alvarado from Nicaragua. The communication was sent to the team of the champion, as supported by Championships rule 11 that states the champion must defend his title in the span of 120 days since he won it.

In the case of Cancio, he won his crown on February 9th, meaning he had to face Alvarado before June 9th, a time that has already expired. Rule C.13 details that a champion cannot defend against a boxer who is not the mandatory challenger within 60 days after the expiration of the period for his mandatory defense.

Based on the above, the WBA Championships Committee has given 30 days, from this day of June 28th to carry out the negotiations and this period will expire on July 28th. If an agreement is not reached in that time or one of the parties refuses to sign a contract, the Committee will have the right to call a purse bid.