With a ruthless attack to the head and body of Nicaraguan Julio Laguna, Puerto Rican Jean Carlos “Lobo” Torres scored a TKO victory in the third round in the main bout of “A Puño Limpio”, which took out before full house at the Ruben Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing.

Torres (16-0, 12 kos) defended his WBO Latino title at 140 pounds for the second time and scored his fifth straight knockout in his town of Trujillo Alto.

“I promised this victory to my Barrio La Gloria and I complied, the rival came well prepared and to fight, but as soon as I put good hands on the body I realized it was a matter of time to defeat him,” said Torres after his victory.

The fight began with Torres putting his hands to the face and body of Laguna (15-2, 10 kos), who responded successfully putting good punches to the Puerto Rican. In the second round both fighters were connected at times, but in the middle of third Torres shook Laguna with good combinations putting him in bad conditions and causing referee Luis Pabón to stop the action at 1:45 of the round.

In one of the co-feature of the night, Patrick Cora (8-0, 6 kos) won over Carlos García (15-21-1, 12 kos) by unanimous decision by cards of 78-74, 77 -75 and 77-75. This fight was one in which Cora began slow in offensive, but then started to loosen his hands to take the best part and the win over the veteran Garci’a.

In another match Carlos “The Chosen One” Arrieta (10-0, 7 kos) improved his mark by defeating the Nicaraguan Martin Diaz (15-10, 6 kos) with cards of 80-72, 80-72 and 80- 72

While, Jean Rivera (5-1, 1 kos) beat Luis Joel Gonzalez (11-7, 6 kos) by unanimous decision in a close contest. The three judges scored 58-56 for Rivera. Angel Aponte (4-0, 1 kos) took an unanimous decision over Francisco Rodríguez (4-7-1, 3 kos) with votes of 39-36, 39-36 and 39-36. Rodriguez visited the canvas in the second round.

In addition Alfredo “Salsero” Cruz (5-0, 2 kos) won by unanimous decision over the American Jerrod Miner (1-6-2, 1 kos) when the officials voted 60-54, 60-54 and 60-54. And Jorge Santiago (2-2, 1 kos) won by unanimous decision over Nick Steven (0-2-1) by cards of 40-36, 40-36 and 39-37.