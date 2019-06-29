By Héctor Villarreal

Panamanian promoter Sergio Gonzalez looks forward to present a WBA title fight at Arena Roberto Duran between #1 ranked bantamweight Venezuelan Liborio Solis (29-5-1, 13 KOs), and Australian Jason Moloney (19-1, 16 KOs), currently ranked #3.

Gonzalez who has promoted fights since the early 80s for many of Panama´s 30 world champions including Roberto Duran, Santiago Samaniego, Mauricio Martinez, Pedro Alcazar, Guillermo Jones, Anselmo Moreno, joins Solis´manager Manuel Perez Barreiro on a project to land an eliminator fight at home.

“WBA elevated Japanese Naoya Inoue to unified champion so Liborio stands out as the top available ranked fighter with the right to fight for the regular belt. Guillermo Rigondeaux is at #2 but he is now in line to fight for the WBC super bantam title. It means that Moloney, currently #3, will face the Venezuelan based in Panama”, Gonzalez said.

The offer includes 5 airplane tickets and a purse of eighty thousand USD ($ 80,000) for Moloney to fight on September 28 in Panama City instead of Australia or the United States.

“Along to the written offer to Moloney, I unsuccessfully tried to contact Moloney´s promoter Bob Arum by telephone. I finally left a voice note to Top Rank´s Bruce Trampler to make sure they are aware,” added Gonzalez.