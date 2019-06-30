By Jason Marchetti at ringside

In a battle of Samoan heavyweights, Joseph Parker (26-2, 18 KO’s) TKO’d Alex Leapai (32-8-4, 25 KO’s) in the 10th round on Saturday night at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Parker landed solid left and right hooks during the 1st round and incredible uppercuts during round 2 that would have dropped any normal heavyweight in the division. Leapai took more shots on the ropes in round 3 but never stopped coming forward and landed his classic overhand right at the bell in the 4th. Parker, boxed the smaller Leapai for the rest of the fight, connecting on 1-2 combinations and broke down Leapai until the referee stopped the fight after he took more flush shots to the head but never hit the canvas. Leapai protested a bit, but hadn’t won any of the rounds and was pressing the action less and much slower as the fight advanced. Final result was TKO at 2:18 in round 10.