October 10, 2023
World title twinbill on Nov 15

Japanese world champion Takuma Inoue (18-1, 4 KOs) will defend his WBA bantamweight crown against Filipino former world champion Jerwin Ancajas (34-3-2, 23 KOs) on Wednesday, November 15, at Ryōgoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. Inoue, the younger brother of pound-for-pound king Naoya Inoue, looks to make the first defense of his strap, while Ancajas aims to secure a world title in a second weight class.

In the world championship co-feature, Artem Dalakian (22-0, 15 KOs) puts his WBA flyweight world title on the line against Japanese contender Seigo Yuri Akui (18-2-1, 11 KOs).

Inoue-Ancajas, Dalakian-Akui, and additional undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. in the early morning hours on ESPN+.

Fury-Ngannou PPV price set

