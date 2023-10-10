WBC heavyweight boxing world champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury is set to face MMA star Francis Ngannou on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight kicks off Riyadh Season, one of the world’s leading entertainment festivals, which runs throughout the winter months in the Kingdom’s largest city.

Promoted by Queensberry, Top Rank and GIMIK Fight Promotions, the all-heavyweight Fury-Ngannou card will stream live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States beginning at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. Priced at $79.99 across all distributors, it also will be available via cable and satellite pay-per-view providers.