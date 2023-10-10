Benavidez-Andrade Update Undefeated two-time super middleweight world champion David “El Monstruo” Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) and unbeaten two-division champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) will go face-to-face at a press conference in Los Angeles this week to kickoff their showdown for Benavidez’s WBC interim super middleweight title headlining a SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, November 25 from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Fury-Ngannou PPV price set Weights from Montreal Like this: Like Loading...

