Undefeated two-time super middleweight world champion David “El Monstruo” Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) and unbeaten two-division champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) will go face-to-face at a press conference in Los Angeles this week to kickoff their showdown for Benavidez’s WBC interim super middleweight title headlining a SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, November 25 from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
I know Andrade’s fights are boring as hell but Benavidez’s relentless pressure will make him fight more i.e. I look forward to the fight.