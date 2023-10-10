Weights from Montreal Femke Hermans 152.9 vs. Mary Spencer 153.4

(IBF female super welterweight title) Erik Bazinyan 166.4 vs. Ronald Ellis 167.1

(NABF/NABA super middleweight title) Leila Beaudoin 129.9 vs. Estrella Valverde 129.8

Jose Lopez 148.3 vs. Christopher Guerrero 149.5

Luca Spadaccini 175.8 vs. Mehmet Nadir Unal 177.8

David Benitez 173.6 vs. Imam Khataev 176.6

Jesus Solis Reyes 133.3 vs. Jhon Orobio 134.4

Wilkens Mathieu 167.2 vs. Cäsar Lopez Romo 164.3 Venue: Cabaret du Casino de Montréal

Promoter: Eye of the Tiger

TV: ESPN+ Benavidez-Andrade Update WBC promotes dignity of women with boxing Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

