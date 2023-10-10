Femke Hermans 152.9 vs. Mary Spencer 153.4
(IBF female super welterweight title)
Erik Bazinyan 166.4 vs. Ronald Ellis 167.1
(NABF/NABA super middleweight title)
Leila Beaudoin 129.9 vs. Estrella Valverde 129.8
Jose Lopez 148.3 vs. Christopher Guerrero 149.5
Luca Spadaccini 175.8 vs. Mehmet Nadir Unal 177.8
David Benitez 173.6 vs. Imam Khataev 176.6
Jesus Solis Reyes 133.3 vs. Jhon Orobio 134.4
Wilkens Mathieu 167.2 vs. Cäsar Lopez Romo 164.3
Venue: Cabaret du Casino de Montréal
Promoter: Eye of the Tiger
TV: ESPN+
Maybe end of the line for Spencer if she can’t win this one and, in general Canadian women haven’t been doing well with Kim Clavel just losing couple of days ago as well.