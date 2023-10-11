October 10, 2023
Boxing Results

Seldin hammers Okine in six

All-action super lightweight Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (27-1, 23 KOs) returned with a come-from-behind sixth round TKO against Patrick Okine (21-6-2, 18 KOs) on Tuesday night at Sony Hall in New York City. The 37-year-old Seldin pressed the action but showed some ring rust after two years out of the ring. Seldin dropped Okine in round six and got the stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 2:22.

Other Results:
Michael Hughes W6 Nelson Morales (welterweight)
Christina Cruz W6 Josefina Vega (female super flyweight)
Christian Otero W6 Carlos Marrero (super lightweight)

