All-action super lightweight Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (27-1, 23 KOs) returned with a come-from-behind sixth round TKO against Patrick Okine (21-6-2, 18 KOs) on Tuesday night at Sony Hall in New York City. The 37-year-old Seldin pressed the action but showed some ring rust after two years out of the ring. Seldin dropped Okine in round six and got the stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 2:22.

Other Results:

Michael Hughes W6 Nelson Morales (welterweight)

Christina Cruz W6 Josefina Vega (female super flyweight)

Christian Otero W6 Carlos Marrero (super lightweight)