2024 Alabama Boxing HOF inductions The Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame has announced its class of 2024. Inductees are:

Pro Boxer – Otis Griffin

Amateur Boxer – Charles Campbell, Wendell Charleston

Old Timer – Izzy Jannazzo, Battling Bozo Hambright

Manager/Trainer/Promoter – TC Collins, Cheffy Reyna

Support Personnel – Dr. David Williams, Dave Godber The induction ceremony will take place as part of a live pro fight card in 2024. Details to come DAZN to stream Nov 11 Long Beach card Seldin hammers Okine in six Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.