DAZN to stream Nov 11 Long Beach card DAZN has picked up the November 11 MarvNation card at the Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California. Headlining the event will be Irma “Torbellino” Garcia vs Stephania Silva for the vacant IBF female jr. bantamweight world title. The card will also feature “El Feroz” Fernando Vargas Jr, Miguel Gaona, and Nathan “El Morenito” Rodriguez. 2024 Alabama Boxing HOF inductions Like this: Like Loading...

