Tickets are on sale now to see two-division world champion Rey Vargas (36-0, 22 KOs) and WBC #1 contender O’Shaquie Foster (19-2, 11 KOs) battle for the vacant WBC super featherweight title formerly held by Shakur Stevenson on Saturday, February 11 live on Showtime from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Not yet announced is a reported co-feature between IBF #1 junior welterweight Jeremias Ponce (30-0, 20 KOs) and #2 Subriel Matias (18-1, 18 KOs) for the vacant IBF belt formerly held by Josh Taylor.

