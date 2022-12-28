Tickets are on sale now to see two-division world champion Rey Vargas (36-0, 22 KOs) and WBC #1 contender O’Shaquie Foster (19-2, 11 KOs) battle for the vacant WBC super featherweight title formerly held by Shakur Stevenson on Saturday, February 11 live on Showtime from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Not yet announced is a reported co-feature between IBF #1 junior welterweight Jeremias Ponce (30-0, 20 KOs) and #2 Subriel Matias (18-1, 18 KOs) for the vacant IBF belt formerly held by Josh Taylor.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
That’s an excellent main and co-main. Shakur Stevenson said Foster was the second best fighter in the division after himself and he would take over once he was gone. Vargas might be making his play for the HOF if he wins, 37-0, three division world champion. And Mattias – Ponce is a can’t-miss WAR. Great top of the card.
Vargas is nowhere near HOF in my opinion. Who has he beaten really? He is a perfect example of a guy who avoids top competitors and cherry picks alphabet belts. Maybe I am a dinosaur, but I am much more impressed when a fighter cleans out a weight class and dominates it for years than by someone who skips around weight classes just trying to win a bunch of alphabet belts. Today’s boxing world is all about flash over substance, unfortunately.