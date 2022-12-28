Heavy-handed Mexican lightweight Jesus Saracho (12-1, 11 KOs) is looking to shock the world as he steps up against WBO #8 rated Cesar “Rainman” Francis (12-0, 7 KOs) on Wednesday, January 25 in Plant City, Florida, in the inaugural ProBox TV’s Future Stars Series.

“I am coming to win,” said Saracho. “I understand this is a big platform, and I am going to make a statement against Cesar Francis. He is highly regarded and ranked and a win gets me a major fight in the future with title implications. I have heard many people say Cesar Francis could be the prospect of the year, so I am looking to derail his career and the hype.

“Everything I have ever worked for in boxing comes down to this fight. I gave up my holidays – no Christmas, no New Year’s, it is just boxing. I am dedicated like never before and I am excited to fight on such a global platform because this is the shot I have always wanted and needed to go to the next level. I am going to defeat Cesar Francis. ProBox gave me more than enough time to train, and I am going to be the best version of myself, come Wednesday, January 25th.”