By TMZ.com

WBA “regular” lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis has been arrested in Florida, TMZ Sports has confirmed … just days before his scheduled fight against Hector Luis Garcia.

According to jail records, the 28-year-old was booked in Broward County on Tuesday on a battery domestic violence charge. He posed for a mug shot — and the records show as of late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning, he was still in police custody.

Further details surrounding the allegations against Davis were not made immediately available.

The fighter is slated to step in the ring with HLG on Jan. 7 in Washington D.C., though it’s unclear if Tuesday’s arrest will change plans.

Davis — 27-0 in pro fights — is no stranger to trouble with the law … he’s been arrested several times in the past few years … including in 2020, after he was accused of roughing up his ex-girlfriend at a celebrity basketball game in Florida.

