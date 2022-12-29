Fighters competing on the January 7 Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia Showtime PPV undercard from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., took part in a virtual press conference on Wednesday. Showtime had no comment on the status of the Davis-Garcia fight in the wake of Davis’ arrest this week on a domestic violence charge, but Tank is already back on the street so the event looks like a go.
Jaron “Boots” Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian
IBF interim welterweight title
Jaron Ennis: “I feel like I just have to keep winning and doing my thing. On January 7 it’s another step toward me getting my hands on those titles. Maybe I have to talk a little bit more, but I’m really a vicious dog that just likes to bite…the big names are coming, I just have to be patient.”
Karen Chukhadzhian: “I’m very motivated for this fight. There is a lot for me to prove in my first fight in the U.S. This is definitely going to be a hard fight, but I’m ready for it. I’m preparing to come in and win.”
Rashidi Ellis vs. Roiman Villa
12 Rounds, welterweight
Rashidi Ellis: “Villa has power, he’s tough and he comes forward. He’s also coming off a great win. I know he’s going to be tough, but I’m coming to beat him down. I feel like I’m the future of the welterweight division. If a fight with Jaron Ennis comes my way, why not? I’m ready.”
Roiman Villa: “We’re going to have to wait until fight night to see if any of his words mean anything…I’m going to go out there, do my best and finish the night with my hand raised. I’m feeling great and I know there’s only one way this fight ends.”
Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade vs. Demond Nicholson
10 Rounds, super middleweight
Demetrius Andrade: “I gotta bounce these gloves off Demond’s forehead. That’s what I’m coming to do. I want to put that leather on him. I need a performance that will make people say that they need to see me again.”
Demond Nicholson: “Beating Andrade would help me rewrite my story. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in the game of boxing. So this win is going to help me start a new narrative. My only objective is to win and shock the world. Then I can get the fights that I need for my own legacy.”
Well, I will wait for a final case disposition of this DV incident/crime. Unfortunately, committing a DV crime(s) can become habitual for an offender.
Meanwhile, Davis better not underestimate Garcia because Garcia is very disciplined with decent power and solid overall skills. Garcia will cause big problems if he displays smart pressure, good punch volume and a responsible defense (for all 12 rounds). Otherwise, if Garcia has a mental lapse and/or a defensive lapse, Davis will eventually catch him for a late TKO victory.
Maybe move Andrade vs Nicholson to main event but Andrade gonna run and hold after he feels this guys power. Just like he ran from fighting the mandatory Janibek.