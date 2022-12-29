Fighters competing on the January 7 Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia Showtime PPV undercard from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., took part in a virtual press conference on Wednesday. Showtime had no comment on the status of the Davis-Garcia fight in the wake of Davis’ arrest this week on a domestic violence charge, but Tank is already back on the street so the event looks like a go.

Jaron “Boots” Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian

IBF interim welterweight title

Jaron Ennis: “I feel like I just have to keep winning and doing my thing. On January 7 it’s another step toward me getting my hands on those titles. Maybe I have to talk a little bit more, but I’m really a vicious dog that just likes to bite…the big names are coming, I just have to be patient.”

Karen Chukhadzhian: “I’m very motivated for this fight. There is a lot for me to prove in my first fight in the U.S. This is definitely going to be a hard fight, but I’m ready for it. I’m preparing to come in and win.”

Rashidi Ellis vs. Roiman Villa

12 Rounds, welterweight

Rashidi Ellis: “Villa has power, he’s tough and he comes forward. He’s also coming off a great win. I know he’s going to be tough, but I’m coming to beat him down. I feel like I’m the future of the welterweight division. If a fight with Jaron Ennis comes my way, why not? I’m ready.”

Roiman Villa: “We’re going to have to wait until fight night to see if any of his words mean anything…I’m going to go out there, do my best and finish the night with my hand raised. I’m feeling great and I know there’s only one way this fight ends.”

Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade vs. Demond Nicholson

10 Rounds, super middleweight

Demetrius Andrade: “I gotta bounce these gloves off Demond’s forehead. That’s what I’m coming to do. I want to put that leather on him. I need a performance that will make people say that they need to see me again.”

Demond Nicholson: “Beating Andrade would help me rewrite my story. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in the game of boxing. So this win is going to help me start a new narrative. My only objective is to win and shock the world. Then I can get the fights that I need for my own legacy.”