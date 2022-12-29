Undefeated two-division world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade says he’s finally in the position to get the big fights. But first he has to get past Demond Nicholson in their super middleweight ten-rounder opening the Davis-Garcia pay-per-view on January 7.
“I’m on a new journey to be a three-division world champion,” stated Andrade. “Nicholson is one of the few who accepted a fight with me. He stepped up to this challenge and I take my hat off to him. I’m looking to get in there with the top names. Every fight is a chance to make a statement. There’s not just one fight that catapults you. Every fight is high stakes to me. I don’t look past anybody. We’re both looking to take each other’s head off.”
Andrade added, “I’m preparing to be on top. I don’t look past anybody, but I’m confident and I know what I can do. I want Jermall Charlo, that’s what I’m here for. I’ve got a left hand for him.
“I know that I’m in a position now to get the fights that I need for my legacy. There are big names in front of me. I’m looking to make the fights happen.
“I want people to hear from me. Directly from the source. This is me writing my own chapter and the truth will be told.”
Andrade doesn’t want to fight anybody, he calls people out for attention. He just vacated the title because he didn’t want to fight the mandatory Janibek.
Hear so much about both of these guys wanting this guy and that guy but you look up and….. neither one of them had a fight in 2022. They both just took the entire year off because they’re so eager to fight.
Years ago, I used to train out of the Laurel Boys and Girls Club in Maryland and later on trained a middleweight amateur fighter who used to spar with Demond. I remember Demond was always getting yelled at as a little kid by his dad for always talking and not concentrating on hitting the bag. Went to some of his amateur and pro fights, he’s turned into a solid pro. Ironically, Demetrius is from my hometown, but didn’t know him personally. Wish Demond well, but Demetrius takes this one, he’s a notch above, however, Demond will be game. True, there is a lot of talking these days with fighters, but I think its more the promoters not wanting to work with each other.