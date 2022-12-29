Undefeated two-division world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade says he’s finally in the position to get the big fights. But first he has to get past Demond Nicholson in their super middleweight ten-rounder opening the Davis-Garcia pay-per-view on January 7.

“I’m on a new journey to be a three-division world champion,” stated Andrade. “Nicholson is one of the few who accepted a fight with me. He stepped up to this challenge and I take my hat off to him. I’m looking to get in there with the top names. Every fight is a chance to make a statement. There’s not just one fight that catapults you. Every fight is high stakes to me. I don’t look past anybody. We’re both looking to take each other’s head off.”

Andrade added, “I’m preparing to be on top. I don’t look past anybody, but I’m confident and I know what I can do. I want Jermall Charlo, that’s what I’m here for. I’ve got a left hand for him.

“I know that I’m in a position now to get the fights that I need for my legacy. There are big names in front of me. I’m looking to make the fights happen.

“I want people to hear from me. Directly from the source. This is me writing my own chapter and the truth will be told.”