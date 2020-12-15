By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #2 light middleweight Tim Tszyu could be challenging for the WBO title in early 2021 if current WBO light middleweight champion Patrick Teixeira does not defend the championship against mandatory WBO challenger Brian Castano on January 6.

“They know the situation, if he doesn’t get it in time, he’s going to be stripped of the title and Castano and Tszyu is on the cards,” WBO chairman Danny Leigh told WA Today.

“Obviously the winner of that would have to fight Teixeira, because he’s not being demoted for any other reason than visas. It’s a very good opportunity. Tim has got to be on point tomorrow, but it’s awesome for Australian boxing. I’m very happy to be involved with that.”

Tszyu must defeat Bowyn Morgan first at BankWest Stadium in Parramatta on Wednesday. “I’ve got this guy in front of me and then we can think about that,” Tszyu said.