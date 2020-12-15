IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin isn’t known for his trash talk, but after hearing about comebacking ring legend Oscar de la Hoya’s claim that he could beat Golovkin “easy,” GGG fired back.

“You know Oscar,” Golovkin told AFP. “You know how dirty his mouth is. Everything involving Gennady Golovkin for him is a nightmare. He can say whatever. But let me put it this way – if I got an opportunity to legally kill a person in the ring, I might seize it.”