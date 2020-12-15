IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin isn’t known for his trash talk, but after hearing about comebacking ring legend Oscar de la Hoya’s claim that he could beat Golovkin “easy,” GGG fired back.
“You know Oscar,” Golovkin told AFP. “You know how dirty his mouth is. Everything involving Gennady Golovkin for him is a nightmare. He can say whatever. But let me put it this way – if I got an opportunity to legally kill a person in the ring, I might seize it.”
This is Oscar’s plan, to build up and hype a fight against someone like GGG. Of course in the end it’ll be fixed by Oscar and his judges.
What Arturo is saying actually makes valid sense. Only a person with half a brain actually believes that all of cinnamons fights while with GBP were on a level playing field.. a few were more than shady scorecards turned in.
Why does ODLH continue to make a tit of himself?
Hoya would look like he did vs Pacman except he would look like that after 2 rounds of GGG punishment. It always looks easy watching videos but your body just can’t do what you think the brain should tell it to do.