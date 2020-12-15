WBA interim super middleweight champion David O. Morrell Jr. (3-0, 2 KOs) will face Mike Gavronski (26-3-1, 16 KOs) in the 12-round main event on FOX December 26 from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in downtown Los Angeles.

The broadcast will also feature the return of renowned knockout artist James Kirkland (34-2, 30 KOs) dueling hard-hitting Juan Macias Montiel (21-4-2, 21 KOs) in the 10-round middleweight co-main event while unbeaten young rising star Jesus Ramos (13-0, 12 KOs) battles Naim Nelson (14-4, 1 KO) in a 10-round super lightweight bout that will kick off the broadcast.